why ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.98

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [NYSE: ASX] closed the trading session at $9.90.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.69 percent and weekly performance of 4.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.62M shares, ASX reached to a volume of 10691430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]:

UBS have made an estimate for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2024, representing the official price target for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR stock. On July 28, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ASX shares from 6.60 to 9.20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

ASX stock trade performance evaluation

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.98. With this latest performance, ASX shares gained by 7.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.74 for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.02, while it was recorded at 9.68 for the last single week of trading, and 9.77 for the last 200 days.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR go to 31.04%.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ASX stocks are: LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 21.12 million shares, which is approximately 0.4893%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 14.47 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$165.3 million in ASX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$156.3 million in ASX stock with ownership which is approximately 0.317%.