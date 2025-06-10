WeRide Inc. ADR [WRD] is -35.47% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

WeRide Inc. ADR [NASDAQ: WRD] price surged by 3.74 percent to reach at $0.33.

The one-year WRD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.24. The average equity rating for WRD stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on WeRide Inc. ADR [WRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRD shares is $17.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for WeRide Inc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2024, representing the official price target for WeRide Inc. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeRide Inc. ADR is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18.

WRD Stock Performance Analysis:

WeRide Inc. ADR [WRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.63. With this latest performance, WRD shares gained by 10.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.99% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.87 for WeRide Inc. ADR [WRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.37, while it was recorded at 9.10 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into WeRide Inc. ADR Fundamentals:

WeRide Inc. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.10 and a Current Ratio set at 13.60.

WeRide Inc. ADR [WRD] Institutonal Ownership Details