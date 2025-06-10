Wells Fargo & Co [WFC] moved up 0.17: Why It’s Important

Wells Fargo & Co [NYSE: WFC] gained 0.17% or 0.13 points to close at $76.46 with a heavy trading volume of 13428101 shares.

The daily chart for WFC points out that the company has recorded 4.65% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.14M shares, WFC reached to a volume of 13428101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wells Fargo & Co [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $81.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on WFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Co is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.81.

Trading performance analysis for WFC stock

Wells Fargo & Co [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.96 for Wells Fargo & Co [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.93, while it was recorded at 75.74 for the last single week of trading, and 69.16 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Co [WFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Wells Fargo & Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.48.

Wells Fargo & Co [WFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Co go to 12.71%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Wells Fargo & Co [WFC]

The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 310.73 million shares, which is approximately 8.7281%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 253.97 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$15.08 billion in WFC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$11.23 billion in WFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.3112%.