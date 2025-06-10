Walt Disney Co [DIS] moved up 1.55: Why It’s Important

Walt Disney Co [NYSE: DIS] gained 1.55% on the last trading session, reaching $115.66 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.24M shares, DIS reached a trading volume of 7857250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walt Disney Co [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $126.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Walt Disney Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Walt Disney Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on DIS stock. On January 07, 2025, analysts increased their price target for DIS shares from 100 to 147.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walt Disney Co is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 19.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for DIS stock

Walt Disney Co [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, DIS shares gained by 10.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.82 for Walt Disney Co [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.34, while it was recorded at 113.84 for the last single week of trading, and 102.49 for the last 200 days.

Walt Disney Co [DIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Walt Disney Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

Walt Disney Co [DIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walt Disney Co go to 12.73%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Walt Disney Co [DIS]

The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 154.81 million shares, which is approximately 8.5016%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 122.28 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$12.14 billion in DIS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$7.66 billion in DIS stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2342%.