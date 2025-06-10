Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.62.

Canopy Growth Corporation stock has also gained 33.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CGC stock has inclined by 47.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.12% and lost -40.88% year-on date.

The market cap for CGC stock reached $293.88 million, with 183.87 million shares outstanding and 178.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.47M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 10878766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGC shares is $2.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

CGC stock trade performance evaluation

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.88. With this latest performance, CGC shares gained by 20.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.44 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3128, while it was recorded at 1.4400 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8189 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Canopy Growth Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 63.95%.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 3.56 million shares, which is approximately 4.4929%. TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 2.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$13.88 million in CGC stocks shares; and TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $$9.84 million in CGC stock with ownership which is approximately 1.9247%.