Wall Street Analyst Resumed Akebia Therapeutics Inc [AKBA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Akebia Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: AKBA] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -3.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.83.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7810038 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Akebia Therapeutics Inc stands at 5.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.69%.

The market cap for AKBA stock reached $1.01 billion, with 261.64 million shares outstanding and 251.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, AKBA reached a trading volume of 7810038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Akebia Therapeutics Inc [AKBA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $7.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on AKBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has AKBA stock performed recently?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc [AKBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.85. With this latest performance, AKBA shares gained by 46.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 248.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.08 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 3.71 for the last single week of trading, and 1.96 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc [AKBA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.02 and a Current Ratio set at 2.23.

Insider trade positions for Akebia Therapeutics Inc [AKBA]

The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11.64 million shares, which is approximately 5.5499%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9.28 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$9.46 million in AKBA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$5.86 million in AKBA stock with ownership which is approximately 2.7409%.