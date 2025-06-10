Wall Street Analyst Initiated Unusual Machines Inc [UMAC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Unusual Machines Inc [AMEX: UMAC] gained 23.72% or 1.76 points to close at $9.18 with a heavy trading volume of 11266594 shares.

The daily chart for UMAC points out that the company has recorded 2.00% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, UMAC reached to a volume of 11266594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Unusual Machines Inc [UMAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMAC shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMAC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Unusual Machines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unusual Machines Inc is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for UMAC stock

Unusual Machines Inc [UMAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.30. With this latest performance, UMAC shares gained by 69.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 412.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.09 for Unusual Machines Inc [UMAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.69, while it was recorded at 7.41 for the last single week of trading, and 6.55 for the last 200 days.

Unusual Machines Inc [UMAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Unusual Machines Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.01 and a Current Ratio set at 6.97.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Unusual Machines Inc [UMAC]

The top three institutional holders of UMAC stocks are: RATHBONES GROUP PLC with ownership of 42000.0 shares, which is approximately 0.4034%. UBS GROUP AG, holding 13059.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$16977.0 in UMAC stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $$20.0 in UMAC stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0001%.