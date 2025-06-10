Wall Street Analyst Initiated Unicycive Therapeutics Inc [UNCY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: UNCY] price surged by 19.30 percent to reach at $0.15.

The one-year UNCY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.14. The average equity rating for UNCY stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Unicycive Therapeutics Inc [UNCY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNCY shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNCY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

UNCY Stock Performance Analysis:

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc [UNCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.87. With this latest performance, UNCY shares gained by 44.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.75 for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc [UNCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6104, while it was recorded at 0.7923 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5603 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Unicycive Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.64.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc [UNCY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UNCY stocks are: VIVO CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 3.47 million shares, which is approximately 9.9395%. LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3.47 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 million in UNCY stocks shares; and LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $1.41 million in UNCY stock with ownership which is approximately 8.0783%.