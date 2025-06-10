Wall Street Analyst Initiated Sandisk Corp [SNDK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sandisk Corp [NASDAQ: SNDK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.82% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.03%.

The one-year Sandisk Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.06. The average equity rating for SNDK stock is currently 1.91, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.08 billion, with 145.00 million shares outstanding and 115.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, SNDK stock reached a trading volume of 10981476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sandisk Corp [SNDK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDK shares is $51.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDK stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Arete have made an estimate for Sandisk Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2025, representing the official price target for Sandisk Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on SNDK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandisk Corp is set at 2.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.37.

SNDK Stock Performance Analysis:

Sandisk Corp [SNDK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.03.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.12 for Sandisk Corp [SNDK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.78, while it was recorded at 39.71 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Sandisk Corp Fundamentals:

Sandisk Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.13 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Sandisk Corp [SNDK] Institutonal Ownership Details