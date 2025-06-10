Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [NASDAQ: EOSE] closed the trading session at $4.18.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.99 percent and weekly performance of 0.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.52M shares, EOSE reached to a volume of 21677877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2024, representing the official price target for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.91.

EOSE stock trade performance evaluation

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, EOSE shares dropped by -30.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 495.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.97 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.01, while it was recorded at 3.92 for the last single week of trading, and 4.06 for the last 200 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 2.05.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EOSE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8.6 million shares, which is approximately 4.0725%. ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 7.67 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$9.74 million in EOSE stocks shares; and ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $$6.28 million in EOSE stock with ownership which is approximately 2.3414%.