Viatris Inc [VTRS] Revenue clocked in at $14.26 billion, down -29.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Viatris Inc [NASDAQ: VTRS] closed the trading session at $8.81.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.24 percent and weekly performance of 1.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.81M shares, VTRS reached to a volume of 10483911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Viatris Inc [VTRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTRS shares is $10.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Viatris Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Viatris Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $9, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on VTRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viatris Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

VTRS stock trade performance evaluation

Viatris Inc [VTRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, VTRS shares dropped by -3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.76 for Viatris Inc [VTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.33, while it was recorded at 8.66 for the last single week of trading, and 10.71 for the last 200 days.

Viatris Inc [VTRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Viatris Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Viatris Inc [VTRS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viatris Inc go to 0.59%.

Viatris Inc [VTRS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 140.32 million shares, which is approximately 11.7809%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 92.67 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$985.06 million in VTRS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$660.23 million in VTRS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.2145%.