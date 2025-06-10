VF Corp [VFC] Revenue clocked in at $9.67 billion, down -39.33% YTD: What’s Next?

VF Corp [NYSE: VFC] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 2.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.02.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7411779 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VF Corp stands at 0.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.52%.

The market cap for VFC stock reached $5.07 billion, with 389.70 million shares outstanding and 367.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.08M shares, VFC reached a trading volume of 7411779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VF Corp [VFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $13.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for VF Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2025, representing the official price target for VF Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on VFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VF Corp is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for VFC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has VFC stock performed recently?

VF Corp [VFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.46. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.89 for VF Corp [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.64, while it was recorded at 12.67 for the last single week of trading, and 18.71 for the last 200 days.

VF Corp [VFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

VF Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for VF Corp [VFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VF Corp go to 28.77%.

Insider trade positions for VF Corp [VFC]

The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 76.12 million shares, which is approximately 19.5805%. DODGE & COX, holding 42.56 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$574.52 million in VFC stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $$553.63 million in VFC stock with ownership which is approximately 10.5493%.