Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY] is 9.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Uranium Royalty Corp [NASDAQ: UROY] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.39.

Uranium Royalty Corp stock has also gained 10.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UROY stock has inclined by 49.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.14% and gained 9.13% year-on date.

The market cap for UROY stock reached $319.40 million, with 133.59 million shares outstanding and 112.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, UROY reached a trading volume of 7920787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UROY shares is $3.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UROY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Uranium Royalty Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Uranium Royalty Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on UROY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Royalty Corp is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for UROY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

UROY stock trade performance evaluation

Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.14. With this latest performance, UROY shares gained by 24.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UROY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.96 for Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.91, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 2.24 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Uranium Royalty Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.29 and a Current Ratio set at 216.58.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UROY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uranium Royalty Corp go to -21.53%.

Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UROY stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 7.13 million shares, which is approximately 5.9002%. MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, holding 3.13 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$7.03 million in UROY stocks shares; and MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, currently with $$5.8 million in UROY stock with ownership which is approximately 2.1325%.