Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] Is Currently 5.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Uranium Energy Corp [AMEX: UEC] gained 5.42% on the last trading session, reaching $6.61 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.96M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 27327616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $9.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2025, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while National Bank Financial analysts kept a Outperform rating on UEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for UEC stock

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.17. With this latest performance, UEC shares gained by 18.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.19 for Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.31, while it was recorded at 6.30 for the last single week of trading, and 6.35 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Uranium Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.05 and a Current Ratio set at 10.11.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]

The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with ownership of 31.57 million shares, which is approximately 7.9459%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 28.99 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$174.26 million in UEC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$147.26 million in UEC stock with ownership which is approximately 6.1671%.