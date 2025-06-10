Ur-Energy Inc [URG] stock Initiated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $3

Ur-Energy Inc [AMEX: URG] jumped around 0.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.98 at the close of the session, up 16.82%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, URG reached a trading volume of 14645375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ur-Energy Inc [URG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URG shares is $2.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2016, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on URG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has URG stock performed recently?

Ur-Energy Inc [URG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.73. With this latest performance, URG shares gained by 41.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.87 for Ur-Energy Inc [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7297, while it was recorded at 0.8581 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0247 for the last 200 days.

Ur-Energy Inc [URG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ur-Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.83.

Insider trade positions for Ur-Energy Inc [URG]

The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with ownership of 22.78 million shares, which is approximately 7.9553%. ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 22.56 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$31.58 million in URG stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $$27.23 million in URG stock with ownership which is approximately 6.7524%.