UiPath Inc [PATH] Is Currently -0.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

UiPath Inc [NYSE: PATH] price plunged by -0.76 percent to reach at -$0.1.

The one-year PATH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.56. The average equity rating for PATH stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UiPath Inc [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $14.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for UiPath Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2024, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $12, while Macquarie kept a Neutral rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for PATH in the course of the last twelve months was 22.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.83.

PATH Stock Performance Analysis:

UiPath Inc [PATH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.96. With this latest performance, PATH shares gained by 5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.83 for UiPath Inc [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.78, while it was recorded at 13.14 for the last single week of trading, and 12.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UiPath Inc Fundamentals:

UiPath Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.83 and a Current Ratio set at 2.83.

PATH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc go to 8.47%.

UiPath Inc [PATH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42.89 million shares, which is approximately 7.5501%. ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 29.75 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$377.2 million in PATH stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $$331.92 million in PATH stock with ownership which is approximately 4.6083%.