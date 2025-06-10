Truist lifts Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Affirm Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AFRM] price surged by 4.11 percent to reach at $2.42.

The one-year AFRM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.23. The average equity rating for AFRM stock is currently 1.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $66.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Buy rating on AFRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFRM in the course of the last twelve months was 32.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.21.

AFRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.95. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 13.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.26 for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.38, while it was recorded at 57.05 for the last single week of trading, and 52.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affirm Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Affirm Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.21 and a Current Ratio set at 13.21.

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 30.55 million shares, which is approximately 9.6822%. CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 23.76 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$717.77 million in AFRM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $$635.53 million in AFRM stock with ownership which is approximately 6.6683%.