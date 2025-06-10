Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd [TWG] fell -58.57% so far this year. What now?

Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd [NASDAQ: TWG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.43% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.65%.

Over the last 12 months, TWG stock dropped by -87.69%.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.41 million, with 41.00 million shares outstanding and 3.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.33M shares, TWG stock reached a trading volume of 16358727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd [TWG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWG in the course of the last twelve months was 58.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.25.

TWG Stock Performance Analysis:

Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd [TWG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.65. With this latest performance, TWG shares dropped by -19.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.52 for Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd [TWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1466, while it was recorded at 0.1267 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7878 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd Fundamentals:

Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.25 and a Current Ratio set at 3.25.

Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd [TWG] Institutonal Ownership Details