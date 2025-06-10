Tempus AI Inc [TEM] Is Currently 7.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tempus AI Inc [NASDAQ: TEM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.85% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.47%.

The one-year Tempus AI Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.13. The average equity rating for TEM stock is currently 2.07, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.59 billion, with 167.99 million shares outstanding and 91.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.75M shares, TEM stock reached a trading volume of 16773934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tempus AI Inc [TEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEM shares is $64.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Tempus AI Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $50 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Tempus AI Inc stock. On February 05, 2025, analysts increased their price target for TEM shares from 58 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempus AI Inc is set at 5.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

TEM Stock Performance Analysis:

Tempus AI Inc [TEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.47. With this latest performance, TEM shares gained by 2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.43% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.06 for Tempus AI Inc [TEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.82, while it was recorded at 62.48 for the last single week of trading, and 52.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tempus AI Inc Fundamentals:

Tempus AI Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.56 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

Tempus AI Inc [TEM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TEM stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. with ownership of 5.41 million shares, which is approximately 3.5061%. PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 5.23 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$182.95 million in TEM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $$160.05 million in TEM stock with ownership which is approximately 2.966%.