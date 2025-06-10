Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR [VIV] Revenue clocked in at $10.11 billion, up 41.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR [NYSE: VIV] jumped around 0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.35 at the close of the session, up 0.88%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, VIV reached a trading volume of 9512999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR [VIV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIV shares is $10.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIV in the course of the last twelve months was 9.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

How has VIV stock performed recently?

Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR [VIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, VIV shares gained by 5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.93 for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR [VIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.49, while it was recorded at 10.32 for the last single week of trading, and 9.07 for the last 200 days.

Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR [VIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Earnings analysis for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR [VIV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR go to 22.99%.

Insider trade positions for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR [VIV]

The top three institutional holders of VIV stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 21.48 million shares, which is approximately 1.3012%. ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V., holding 14.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$120.04 million in VIV stocks shares; and ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V., currently with $$59.27 million in VIV stock with ownership which is approximately 0.4373%.