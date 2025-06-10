Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] Stock trading around $8.49 per share: What’s Next?

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [NASDAQ: ERIC] slipped around -0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.49 at the close of the session, down -0.47%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 26.71M shares, ERIC reached a trading volume of 9887502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $8.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR stock. On November 30, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ERIC shares from 7.80 to 5.90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

How has ERIC stock performed recently?

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, ERIC shares gained by 2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.43 for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.15, while it was recorded at 8.51 for the last single week of trading, and 8.03 for the last 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 1.09.

Insider trade positions for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]

The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 152.31 million shares, which is approximately 4.571%. PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 48.27 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$297.84 million in ERIC stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $$89.2 million in ERIC stock with ownership which is approximately 0.4339%.