TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] stock Downgrade by Macquarie analyst, price target now $10.90

TAL Education Group ADR [NYSE: TAL] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 1.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.83.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11269781 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TAL Education Group ADR stands at 0.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.60%.

The market cap for TAL stock reached $4.96 billion, with 458.10 million shares outstanding and 442.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.38M shares, TAL reached a trading volume of 11269781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $12.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for TAL Education Group ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $16 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2025, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on TAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group ADR is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.31.

How has TAL stock performed recently?

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.91. With this latest performance, TAL shares gained by 14.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.11 for TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.38, while it was recorded at 10.55 for the last single week of trading, and 10.73 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TAL Education Group ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.79 and a Current Ratio set at 2.86.

Insider trade positions for TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]

The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 22.19 million shares, which is approximately 3.6696%. KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC, holding 19.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$206.29 million in TAL stocks shares; and KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC, currently with $$204.81 million in TAL stock with ownership which is approximately 3.1739%.