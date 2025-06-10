Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM] is 4.82% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [NYSE: TSM] gained 0.89% on the last trading session, reaching $207.00 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.83M shares, TSM reached a trading volume of 11406213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $223.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $130 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $168 to $210, while Needham kept a Buy rating on TSM stock. On April 18, 2024, analysts increased their price target for TSM shares from 100 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR is set at 4.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSM in the course of the last twelve months was 34.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.18.

Trading performance analysis for TSM stock

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.24. With this latest performance, TSM shares gained by 18.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.01 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.58, while it was recorded at 203.11 for the last single week of trading, and 186.33 for the last 200 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.18 and a Current Ratio set at 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR go to 22.61%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]

The top three institutional holders of TSM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 16.33 million shares, which is approximately 0.3149%. FMR LLC, holding 52.19 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$9.07 billion in TSM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$7.26 billion in TSM stock with ownership which is approximately 0.161%.