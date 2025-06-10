Synaptogenix Inc [SNPX] Stock trading around $3.48 per share: What’s Next?

Synaptogenix Inc [NASDAQ: SNPX] price surged by 44.40 percent to reach at $1.07.

The one-year SNPX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.14. The average equity rating for SNPX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Synaptogenix Inc [SNPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNPX shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNPX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synaptogenix Inc is set at 0.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.67.

SNPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Synaptogenix Inc [SNPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.09. With this latest performance, SNPX shares gained by 45.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.78 for Synaptogenix Inc [SNPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 2.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synaptogenix Inc Fundamentals:

Synaptogenix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 72.71 and a Current Ratio set at 72.71.

Synaptogenix Inc [SNPX] Institutonal Ownership Details