Stifel lifts NexGen Energy Ltd [NXE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NexGen Energy Ltd [NYSE: NXE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.34% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.80%.

Over the last 12 months, NXE stock dropped by -8.52%. The one-year NexGen Energy Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.57. The average equity rating for NXE stock is currently 1.06, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.73 billion, with 569.19 million shares outstanding and 519.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.86M shares, NXE stock reached a trading volume of 18089934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NexGen Energy Ltd [NXE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXE shares is $9.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXE stock is a recommendation set at 1.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for NexGen Energy Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2024, representing the official price target for NexGen Energy Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexGen Energy Ltd is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

NXE Stock Performance Analysis:

NexGen Energy Ltd [NXE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.80. With this latest performance, NXE shares gained by 18.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.85 for NexGen Energy Ltd [NXE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.29, while it was recorded at 6.40 for the last single week of trading, and 6.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NexGen Energy Ltd Fundamentals:

NexGen Energy Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 0.97.

NXE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NexGen Energy Ltd go to -14.20%.

NexGen Energy Ltd [NXE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NXE stocks are: L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD with ownership of 30.31 million shares, which is approximately 3.9153%. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., holding 28.59 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$199.35 million in NXE stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $$133.11 million in NXE stock with ownership which is approximately 2.4631%.