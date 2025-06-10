Stellantis N.V [STLA] moved up 0.91: Why It’s Important

Stellantis N.V [NYSE: STLA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.91% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.84%.

Over the last 12 months, STLA stock dropped by -55.11%. The one-year Stellantis N.V stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.17. The average equity rating for STLA stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.53 billion, with 2.86 billion shares outstanding and 1.92 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.92M shares, STLA stock reached a trading volume of 8813073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Stellantis N.V [STLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $11.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Stellantis N.V stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $13, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on STLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.44.

STLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Stellantis N.V [STLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, STLA shares gained by 0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.24 for Stellantis N.V [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.91, while it was recorded at 9.86 for the last single week of trading, and 12.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stellantis N.V Fundamentals:

Stellantis N.V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.09.

STLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V go to 7.08%.

Stellantis N.V [STLA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 192.7 million shares, which is approximately 6.5509%. AMUNDI, holding 95.99 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.91 billion in STLA stocks shares; and AMUNDI, currently with $$1.64 billion in STLA stock with ownership which is approximately 2.8087%.