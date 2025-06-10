Starbucks Corp [SBUX] fell -0.64% so far this year. What now?

Starbucks Corp [NASDAQ: SBUX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.15% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.43%.

Over the last 12 months, SBUX stock rose by 11.72%. The one-year Starbucks Corp stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.79. The average equity rating for SBUX stock is currently 2.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $103.04 billion, with 1.14 billion shares outstanding and 1.13 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.48M shares, SBUX stock reached a trading volume of 8093818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Starbucks Corp [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $89.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Starbucks Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $125 to $100, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corp is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 37.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.45.

SBUX Stock Performance Analysis:

Starbucks Corp [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.43. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 10.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.36 for Starbucks Corp [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.47, while it was recorded at 88.40 for the last single week of trading, and 95.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Starbucks Corp Fundamentals:

Starbucks Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

SBUX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corp go to 2.13%.

Starbucks Corp [SBUX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109.42 million shares, which is approximately 9.6594%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 78.79 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.13 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.55 billion in SBUX stock with ownership which is approximately 4.0199%.