ST Microelectronics [STM] Stock trading around $29.60 per share: What’s Next?

ST Microelectronics [NYSE: STM] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 4.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $29.60.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8409248 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ST Microelectronics stands at 4.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.13%.

The market cap for STM stock reached $26.22 billion, with 894.41 million shares outstanding and 885.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.50M shares, STM reached a trading volume of 8409248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ST Microelectronics [STM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STM shares is $27.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STM stock is a recommendation set at 2.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for ST Microelectronics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2025, representing the official price target for ST Microelectronics stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ST Microelectronics is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for STM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for STM in the course of the last twelve months was 546.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.24.

How has STM stock performed recently?

ST Microelectronics [STM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.16. With this latest performance, STM shares gained by 27.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.11 for ST Microelectronics [STM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.34, while it was recorded at 28.08 for the last single week of trading, and 25.60 for the last 200 days.

ST Microelectronics [STM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ST Microelectronics’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.24 and a Current Ratio set at 3.05.

Earnings analysis for ST Microelectronics [STM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ST Microelectronics go to 10.73%.

Insider trade positions for ST Microelectronics [STM]

The top three institutional holders of STM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 6.48 million shares, which is approximately 0.7189%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 5.6 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$219.81 million in STM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$162.74 million in STM stock with ownership which is approximately 0.4599%.