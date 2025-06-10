Sound Group Inc ADR [SOGP] is -10.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sound Group Inc ADR [NASDAQ: SOGP] gained 46.30% or 0.61 points to close at $1.94 with a heavy trading volume of 27243697 shares.

The daily chart for SOGP points out that the company has recorded 8.38% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 45.87K shares, SOGP reached to a volume of 27243697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOGP shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sound Group Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Sound Group Inc ADR stock.

Trading performance analysis for SOGP stock

Sound Group Inc ADR [SOGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.95. With this latest performance, SOGP shares gained by 52.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.26 for Sound Group Inc ADR [SOGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6577, while it was recorded at 1.4232 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8937 for the last 200 days.

