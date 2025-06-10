Seaport Research Partners slashes price target on Qualcomm, Inc [QCOM] – find out why.

Qualcomm, Inc [NASDAQ: QCOM] price surged by 4.13 percent to reach at $6.17.

The one-year QCOM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.65. The average equity rating for QCOM stock is currently 2.21, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Qualcomm, Inc [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $170.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Qualcomm, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2025, representing the official price target for Qualcomm, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $185, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on QCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualcomm, Inc is set at 4.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.08.

QCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Qualcomm, Inc [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.99. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.57 for Qualcomm, Inc [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.90, while it was recorded at 150.04 for the last single week of trading, and 159.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qualcomm, Inc Fundamentals:

Qualcomm, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.08 and a Current Ratio set at 2.73.

QCOM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualcomm, Inc go to 6.55%.

Qualcomm, Inc [QCOM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112.07 million shares, which is approximately 10.0422%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 95.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$19.1 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$10.11 billion in QCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 4.5471%.