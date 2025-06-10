SEALSQ Corp [LAES] is -36.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SEALSQ Corp [NASDAQ: LAES] price surged by 13.01 percent to reach at $0.45.

The one-year LAES stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.83. The average equity rating for LAES stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SEALSQ Corp [LAES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAES shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAES stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SEALSQ Corp is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

LAES Stock Performance Analysis:

SEALSQ Corp [LAES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.68. With this latest performance, LAES shares gained by 55.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 894.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 240.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.45 for SEALSQ Corp [LAES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.80, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 2.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SEALSQ Corp Fundamentals:

SEALSQ Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

SEALSQ Corp [LAES] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LAES stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 0.65 million shares, which is approximately 4.293%. XTX TOPCO LTD, holding 25589.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$20904.0 in LAES stocks shares; and XTX TOPCO LTD, currently with $$13764.0 in LAES stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1114%.