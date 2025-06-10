Scotiabank slashes price target on Occidental Petroleum Corp [OXY] – find out why.

Occidental Petroleum Corp [NYSE: OXY] closed the trading session at $43.24.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.49 percent and weekly performance of 4.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.24M shares, OXY reached to a volume of 9754228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Occidental Petroleum Corp [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $49.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $64, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on OXY stock. On January 31, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for OXY shares from 54 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corp is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

OXY stock trade performance evaluation

Occidental Petroleum Corp [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 4.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.17 for Occidental Petroleum Corp [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.41, while it was recorded at 42.44 for the last single week of trading, and 48.14 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corp [OXY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Occidental Petroleum Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Occidental Petroleum Corp [OXY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corp go to 6.17%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp [OXY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 255.28 million shares, which is approximately 28.5614%. DODGE & COX, holding 78.36 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.94 billion in OXY stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $$3.54 billion in OXY stock with ownership which is approximately 6.2753%.