Sabre Corp [SABR] moved up 7.61: Why It’s Important

Sabre Corp [NASDAQ: SABR] gained 7.61% or 0.21 points to close at $2.97 with a heavy trading volume of 10339971 shares.

The daily chart for SABR points out that the company has recorded -22.66% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.65M shares, SABR reached to a volume of 10339971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sabre Corp [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $4.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Sabre Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $4.50 to $6.10. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Sabre Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on SABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corp is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38.

Trading performance analysis for SABR stock

Sabre Corp [SABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.23. With this latest performance, SABR shares gained by 17.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.87 for Sabre Corp [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.50, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 3.27 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corp [SABR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sabre Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sabre Corp [SABR]

The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57.22 million shares, which is approximately 14.9193%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41.51 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$110.84 million in SABR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$89.05 million in SABR stock with ownership which is approximately 8.6971%.