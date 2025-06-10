Regions Financial Corp [RF] Stock trading around $22.09 per share: What’s Next?

Regions Financial Corp [NYSE: RF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.18% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.64%.

Over the last 12 months, RF stock rose by 17.94%. The one-year Regions Financial Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.96. The average equity rating for RF stock is currently 2.27, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.86 billion, with 898.28 million shares outstanding and 895.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.03M shares, RF stock reached a trading volume of 8651274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Regions Financial Corp [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $32, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on RF stock. On October 31, 2024, analysts increased their price target for RF shares from 27 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corp is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.13.

RF Stock Performance Analysis:

Regions Financial Corp [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.64. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.92 for Regions Financial Corp [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.82, while it was recorded at 21.66 for the last single week of trading, and 23.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regions Financial Corp Fundamentals:

Regions Financial Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.19.

RF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corp go to 8.36%.

Regions Financial Corp [RF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112.96 million shares, which is approximately 12.3181%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 86.69 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.74 billion in RF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$984.35 million in RF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.3565%.