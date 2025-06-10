Primo Brands Corp [PRMB] Stock trading around $29.56 per share: What’s Next?

Primo Brands Corp [NYSE: PRMB] loss -6.10% on the last trading session, reaching $29.56 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.54M shares, PRMB reached a trading volume of 15528150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Primo Brands Corp [PRMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRMB shares is $42.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRMB stock is a recommendation set at 1.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Primo Brands Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Primo Brands Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Mizuho analysts kept a Outperform rating on PRMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Primo Brands Corp is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRMB in the course of the last twelve months was 43.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

Trading performance analysis for PRMB stock

Primo Brands Corp [PRMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.06. With this latest performance, PRMB shares dropped by -8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.17 for Primo Brands Corp [PRMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.77, while it was recorded at 31.02 for the last single week of trading, and 29.92 for the last 200 days.

Primo Brands Corp [PRMB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Primo Brands Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

Primo Brands Corp [PRMB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Primo Brands Corp go to 27.85%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Primo Brands Corp [PRMB]