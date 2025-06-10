Pony AI Inc. ADR [PONY] Stock trading around $13.80 per share: What’s Next?

Pony AI Inc. ADR [NASDAQ: PONY] loss -0.93% or -0.13 points to close at $13.80 with a heavy trading volume of 8280426 shares.

The daily chart for PONY points out that the company has recorded 15.38% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.41M shares, PONY reached to a volume of 8280426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PONY shares is $21.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PONY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Pony AI Inc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Pony AI Inc. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PONY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pony AI Inc. ADR is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PONY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

Pony AI Inc. ADR [PONY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.92. With this latest performance, PONY shares dropped by -18.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.38% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PONY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for Pony AI Inc. ADR [PONY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.76, while it was recorded at 13.64 for the last single week of trading.

Pony AI Inc. ADR [PONY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pony AI Inc. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.86 and a Current Ratio set at 15.86.

Pony AI Inc. ADR [PONY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PONY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pony AI Inc. ADR go to 39.93%.

