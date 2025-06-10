PMGC Holdings Inc [ELAB] Is Currently 21.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PMGC Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ELAB] surged by $0.47 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.64.

PMGC Holdings Inc stock has also gained 20.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ELAB stock has declined by -48.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -81.95% and lost -83.53% year-on date.

The market cap for ELAB stock reached $3.63 million, with 1.38 million shares outstanding and 1.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 607.15K shares, ELAB reached a trading volume of 27556871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PMGC Holdings Inc [ELAB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for PMGC Holdings Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.31.

ELAB stock trade performance evaluation

PMGC Holdings Inc [ELAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, ELAB shares gained by 12.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.32 for PMGC Holdings Inc [ELAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 2.26 for the last single week of trading, and 73.30 for the last 200 days.

PMGC Holdings Inc [ELAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PMGC Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.97 and a Current Ratio set at 8.97.

PMGC Holdings Inc [ELAB]: Institutional Ownership