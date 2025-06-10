Pinterest Inc [PINS] Is Currently -0.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pinterest Inc [NYSE: PINS] loss -0.18% or -0.06 points to close at $34.14 with a heavy trading volume of 9880986 shares.

The daily chart for PINS points out that the company has recorded 5.70% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.43M shares, PINS reached to a volume of 9880986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinterest Inc [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $40.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 1.49. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $40, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on PINS stock. On May 09, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for PINS shares from 51 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 24.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.41.

Trading performance analysis for PINS stock

Pinterest Inc [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.99. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 22.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.82 for Pinterest Inc [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.11, while it was recorded at 33.81 for the last single week of trading, and 31.51 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc [PINS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pinterest Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.41 and a Current Ratio set at 8.41.

Pinterest Inc [PINS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc go to 24.33%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pinterest Inc [PINS]

The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59.14 million shares, which is approximately 8.6569%. AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC, holding 50.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$220.0 in PINS stocks shares; and AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC, currently with $$2.14 billion in PINS stock with ownership which is approximately 7.0922%.