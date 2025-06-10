Permian Resources Corp [PR] moved up 1.40: Why It’s Important

Permian Resources Corp [NYSE: PR] gained 1.40% or 0.19 points to close at $13.78 with a heavy trading volume of 12781585 shares.

The daily chart for PR points out that the company has recorded -9.04% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.14M shares, PR reached to a volume of 12781585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Permian Resources Corp [PR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PR shares is $18.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PR stock is a recommendation set at 1.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Permian Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Permian Resources Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Permian Resources Corp is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for PR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

Trading performance analysis for PR stock

Permian Resources Corp [PR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.82. With this latest performance, PR shares gained by 5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.63 for Permian Resources Corp [PR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.51, while it was recorded at 13.39 for the last single week of trading, and 13.85 for the last 200 days.

Permian Resources Corp [PR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Permian Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Permian Resources Corp [PR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Permian Resources Corp go to 7.22%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Permian Resources Corp [PR]

The top three institutional holders of PR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54.34 million shares, which is approximately 8.8755%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50.39 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $813.73 million in PR stocks shares.