PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS] Is Currently -3.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd [NYSE: PAGS] slipped around -0.27 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.51 at the close of the session, down -3.08%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.24M shares, PAGS reached a trading volume of 11925436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $10.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $17 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2025, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99.

How has PAGS stock performed recently?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.69. With this latest performance, PAGS shares dropped by -14.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.30 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.92, while it was recorded at 8.84 for the last single week of trading, and 8.23 for the last 200 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.52 and a Current Ratio set at 1.52.

Earnings analysis for PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd go to 8.25%.

Insider trade positions for PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS]

The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21.52 million shares, which is approximately 6.6778%. FMR LLC, holding 19.82 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$231.73 million in PAGS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$127.7 million in PAGS stock with ownership which is approximately 3.39%.