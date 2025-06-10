Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd [OST] Is Currently 4.56 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd [NASDAQ: OST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.56% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.22%.

Over the last 12 months, OST stock rose by 50.98%.

The market cap for the stock reached $666.23 million, with 107.63 million shares outstanding and 57.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, OST stock reached a trading volume of 15374340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd [OST]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for OST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

OST Stock Performance Analysis:

Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd [OST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.22. With this latest performance, OST shares gained by 48.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 182.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.50 for Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd [OST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.41, while it was recorded at 5.85 for the last single week of trading, and 2.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd Fundamentals:

Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.51.

Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd [OST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OST stocks are: TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC with ownership of 17357.0 shares, which is approximately 0.1239%. RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 13700.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5343.0 in OST stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $$3899.0 in OST stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0714%.