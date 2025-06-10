Oracle Corp [ORCL] stock Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $200

Oracle Corp [NYSE: ORCL] gained 1.80% or 3.13 points to close at $177.15 with a heavy trading volume of 9631756 shares.

The daily chart for ORCL points out that the company has recorded -5.87% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.17M shares, ORCL reached to a volume of 9631756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oracle Corp [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $180.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Oracle Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Oracle Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $167, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ORCL stock. On March 11, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for ORCL shares from 205 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corp is set at 4.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 85.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

Trading performance analysis for ORCL stock

Oracle Corp [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.35. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 17.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.61 for Oracle Corp [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.27, while it was recorded at 171.91 for the last single week of trading, and 162.84 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corp [ORCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Oracle Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Oracle Corp [ORCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corp go to 13.42%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Oracle Corp [ORCL]

The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 153.15 million shares, which is approximately 5.5631%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 128.6 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.16 billion in ORCL stocks shares.