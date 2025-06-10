Onconetix Inc [ONCO] moved up 7.56: Why It’s Important

Onconetix Inc [NASDAQ: ONCO] gained 7.56% or 0.01 points to close at $0.08 with a heavy trading volume of 10862898 shares.

The daily chart for ONCO points out that the company has recorded -87.68% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 22.17M shares, ONCO reached to a volume of 10862898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Onconetix Inc [ONCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONCO shares is $360.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Onconetix Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for ONCO stock

Onconetix Inc [ONCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, ONCO shares gained by 9.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.08 for Onconetix Inc [ONCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0732, while it was recorded at 0.0746 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6048 for the last 200 days.

Onconetix Inc [ONCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Onconetix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.05 and a Current Ratio set at 0.05.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Onconetix Inc [ONCO]