ON Semiconductor Corp [ON] moved up 4.41: Why It’s Important

ON Semiconductor Corp [NASDAQ: ON] surged by $2.21 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $52.38.

ON Semiconductor Corp stock has also gained 23.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ON stock has inclined by 18.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.60% and lost -16.92% year-on date.

The market cap for ON stock reached $21.89 billion, with 417.87 million shares outstanding and 414.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.62M shares, ON reached a trading volume of 11652140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ON Semiconductor Corp [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $46.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $38 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2025, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ON stock. On January 24, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for ON shares from 100 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corp is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 15.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.32.

ON stock trade performance evaluation

ON Semiconductor Corp [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.13. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 31.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.64 for ON Semiconductor Corp [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.70, while it was recorded at 49.95 for the last single week of trading, and 57.02 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corp [ON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ON Semiconductor Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.32 and a Current Ratio set at 4.95.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ON Semiconductor Corp [ON] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corp go to 4.73%.

ON Semiconductor Corp [ON]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 64.1 million shares, which is approximately 14.9378%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.52 billion in ON stocks shares.