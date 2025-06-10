Ohmyhome Ltd [OMH] is -39.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ohmyhome Ltd [NASDAQ: OMH] closed the trading session at $2.41.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.77 percent and weekly performance of 21.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, OMH reached to a volume of 93270732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ohmyhome Ltd [OMH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMH shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

OMH stock trade performance evaluation

Ohmyhome Ltd [OMH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.72. With this latest performance, OMH shares dropped by -14.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.85 for Ohmyhome Ltd [OMH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2900, while it was recorded at 1.5400 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4500 for the last 200 days.

Ohmyhome Ltd [OMH]: Institutional Ownership