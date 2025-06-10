Nuwellis Inc [NUWE] moved down -42.94: Why It’s Important

Nuwellis Inc [NASDAQ: NUWE] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -42.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.23.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 35103172 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nuwellis Inc stands at 24.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.54%.

The market cap for NUWE stock reached $1.00 million, with 4.37 million shares outstanding and 4.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 109.29K shares, NUWE reached a trading volume of 35103172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nuwellis Inc [NUWE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUWE shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUWE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Nuwellis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuwellis Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUWE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

How has NUWE stock performed recently?

Nuwellis Inc [NUWE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -72.78. With this latest performance, NUWE shares dropped by -75.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUWE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.36 for Nuwellis Inc [NUWE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8953, while it was recorded at 0.5574 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2249 for the last 200 days.

Nuwellis Inc [NUWE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nuwellis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.59 and a Current Ratio set at 2.23.

Earnings analysis for Nuwellis Inc [NUWE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUWE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuwellis Inc go to 83.18%.

Insider trade positions for Nuwellis Inc [NUWE]