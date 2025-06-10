National Bank Financial lifts Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cenovus Energy Inc [NYSE: CVE] jumped around 0.2 points on Monday, while shares priced at $13.73 at the close of the session, up 1.48%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.61M shares, CVE reached a trading volume of 10551418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $18.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 10.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

How has CVE stock performed recently?

Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, CVE shares gained by 7.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.04 for Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.69, while it was recorded at 13.40 for the last single week of trading, and 14.94 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cenovus Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.46.

Earnings analysis for Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cenovus Energy Inc go to 18.80%.

Insider trade positions for Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE]

The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 125.42 million shares, which is approximately 6.7454%. CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 88.45 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.74 billion in CVE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $$1.16 billion in CVE stock with ownership which is approximately 3.1618%.