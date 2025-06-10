MP Materials Corporation [MP] is 77.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MP Materials Corporation [NYSE: MP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.74% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 35.07%.

Over the last 12 months, MP stock rose by 79.46%. The one-year MP Materials Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.4. The average equity rating for MP stock is currently 1.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.53 billion, with 163.45 million shares outstanding and 119.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.67M shares, MP stock reached a trading volume of 14539824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MP Materials Corporation [MP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $27.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for MP Materials Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $20 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2024, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on MP stock. On April 23, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for MP shares from 20 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corporation is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.65.

MP Stock Performance Analysis:

MP Materials Corporation [MP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.07. With this latest performance, MP shares gained by 16.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.58 for MP Materials Corporation [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.32, while it was recorded at 25.18 for the last single week of trading, and 20.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MP Materials Corporation Fundamentals:

MP Materials Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.58 and a Current Ratio set at 4.12.

MP Materials Corporation [MP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12.35 million shares, which is approximately 7.4701%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 12.07 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$153.67 million in MP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$99.47 million in MP stock with ownership which is approximately 4.726%.