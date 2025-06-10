Microchip Technology, Inc [MCHP] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $56

Microchip Technology, Inc [NASDAQ: MCHP] closed the trading session at $68.05.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.66 percent and weekly performance of 13.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 38.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.91M shares, MCHP reached to a volume of 11648833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Microchip Technology, Inc [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $64.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Microchip Technology, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $55 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $52, while Truist kept a Hold rating on MCHP stock. On May 09, 2025, analysts increased their price target for MCHP shares from 35 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology, Inc is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 47.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.47.

MCHP stock trade performance evaluation

Microchip Technology, Inc [MCHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.42. With this latest performance, MCHP shares gained by 38.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.91 for Microchip Technology, Inc [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.74, while it was recorded at 65.24 for the last single week of trading, and 61.87 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology, Inc [MCHP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Microchip Technology, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.47 and a Current Ratio set at 2.59.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Microchip Technology, Inc [MCHP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology, Inc go to 34.94%.

Microchip Technology, Inc [MCHP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68.03 million shares, which is approximately 12.6749%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 45.69 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.18 billion in MCHP stocks shares