Meta Platforms Inc [META] Is Currently -0.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Meta Platforms Inc [NASDAQ: META] price plunged by -0.52 percent to reach at -$3.65.

The one-year META stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.18. The average equity rating for META stock is currently 1.41, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Platforms Inc [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $695.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $650 to $683. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $700 to $720, while Truist kept a Buy rating on META stock. On May 01, 2025, analysts increased their price target for META shares from 628 to 655.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc is set at 17.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 33.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.66.

META Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Platforms Inc [META] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.45. With this latest performance, META shares gained by 16.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.55 for Meta Platforms Inc [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 591.93, while it was recorded at 686.24 for the last single week of trading, and 598.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Platforms Inc Fundamentals:

Meta Platforms Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.66 and a Current Ratio set at 2.66.

META Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc go to 10.07%.

Meta Platforms Inc [META] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 189.31 million shares, which is approximately 7.4707%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 161.11 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$81.23 billion in META stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$69.81 billion in META stock with ownership which is approximately 5.4639%.